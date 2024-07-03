Warriors Select Czechia Forward Pavlík in CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors made one selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday.

The Warriors added Czechia forward Dominik Pavlík with the 53rd overall selection.

"We're getting a forward who can really skate, he's heavy, really skilled and he plays the middle, which helps and will complement our 2007 group," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Pavlík played last season with Kärpät Oulu U18 team in Finland, leading the team with 21 goals and 34 points in 39 games.

The six-foot-one, 187-pound forward also represented Czechia at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, posting two goals and three points in eight games.

In total over 26 games with Czechia's U17 team, he had nine goals and 20 points last season.

"The direction that we're going as an organization, we're trying to build around our 06s, 07s and 08s, so adding him as a power forward will help us," Ripplinger said.

The Warriors passed on their second round pick in the CHL Import Draft with 19-year-old defenceman Vojtech Port returning for the 2024-25 season.

