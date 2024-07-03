Warriors Select Czechia Forward Pavlík in CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors made one selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday.
The Warriors added Czechia forward Dominik Pavlík with the 53rd overall selection.
"We're getting a forward who can really skate, he's heavy, really skilled and he plays the middle, which helps and will complement our 2007 group," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.
Pavlík played last season with Kärpät Oulu U18 team in Finland, leading the team with 21 goals and 34 points in 39 games.
The six-foot-one, 187-pound forward also represented Czechia at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, posting two goals and three points in eight games.
In total over 26 games with Czechia's U17 team, he had nine goals and 20 points last season.
"The direction that we're going as an organization, we're trying to build around our 06s, 07s and 08s, so adding him as a power forward will help us," Ripplinger said.
The Warriors passed on their second round pick in the CHL Import Draft with 19-year-old defenceman Vojtech Port returning for the 2024-25 season.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024
- 2024 CHL Import Draft Recap - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Numerous Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Select Czechia Forward Pavlík in CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wenatchee Wild Select German Forward Samanski in CHL Import Draft Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Select Slovakian Forward Tomik in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Victoria Selects Markus Loponen and Simon Pohludka in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Broncos Select Two in CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Select Arseni Anisimov in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Select Czech Forward Robin Svancara in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Rebels Tab Pikkarainen in Import Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Wheat Kings Select Defenseman Belusko in Import Draft - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Pats Select Vaclav Nestrasil in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- Hurricanes Select Vojtech Cihar in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Oil Kings Select Maple Leafs Prospect, Holinka in CHL Import Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blazers Select Vit Zahejsky in the CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Warriors Select Czechia Forward Pavlík in CHL Import Draft
- 'Big Building Block Year': Lakovic Makes Big Strides Heading into Draft Year
- Unger Makes NHL Draft Case During Championship Run
- Warriors Sign Thorpe to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Warriors Sign Williams to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement