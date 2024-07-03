Hurricanes Select Vojtech Cihar in CHL Import Draft

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced on Wednesday they have selected 2007-born import forward Vojtech Cihar with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Cihar, 17, was the lone selection made by the Hurricanes in the Import Draft. The Chomutov, Czechia product spent the 2023-2024 season playing with HC Energie Karlovy Vary where he appeared at various levels, including Under-17 and Under-20. The left-winger collected 22 points (12g-10a) along with 33 penalty minutes in 11 regular season games with the U17 team while adding 26 points (14g-12a) with 20 penalty minutes in 35 games at the U20 level. Cihar added three points (2g-1a) and eight penalty minutes in seven post-season games.

"Vojtech is a power forward, an extremely good skater, plays both sides of the puck and has very good skills around the net," said Hurricanes Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Matt Anholt. "He plays well with others, and he has a high compete level which really drew us to him as those attributes we think will translate well to our level.

I was able to see him at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and he was one of Czechia's best players there and he seems like a really good fit for us. We have a lot of opportunity in our forward group for this coming season and we are excited to have him come in and compete for some really important ice."

The 6'1, 170-pound forward totaled four points (2g-2a) in eight games for Czechia at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Summerside, Prince Edward Island. Cihar finished fourth in team scoring for Czechia at the tournament. He also added 19 points (8g-11a) along with two penalty minutes in 22 games with the Czechia U17 team in International competition during the 2023-2024 season. In 2022-2023, he recorded 46 points (23g-23a) in 31 games with Karlovy Vary U17 team finishing second in team scoring.

"We only have three 2007-born forwards signed with [Kash] Andresen, [Owen] Nelson and [Cam] Norrie. We think Vojtech is a really good fit and we feel really strong about him fitting into that age group for us moving forward," added Anholt.

Cihar is eligible for the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

