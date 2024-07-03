Seven Warriors Taking Part in NHL Development Camps
July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will be well represented at NHL Development Camps over the next few weeks.
The Warriors will have seven members of last year's WHL Championship team hitting the ice with NHL teams.
Brayden Yager and Atley Calvert will be hitting the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, starting on Saturday.
Yager, a 2023 first round pick, and Calvert, who signed with Pittsburgh's AHL-affiliate Wilkes-Barre Scranton last month, are among 48 prospects taking part in the five-day camp with the Penguins.
CHL Player of the Year Jagger Firkus is on the ice this week in Seattle at the Kraken's Development Camp, which runs through Friday.
This is the third Development Camp for Firkus with the Kraken, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Columbus Blue Jackets' Development Camp is underway with Martin Rysavy suiting up for the camp.
Rysavy was selected by the Blue Jackets with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and he will join 28 other prospects at the camp from July 2-5.
Vojtech Port is headed to California for the Anaheim Ducks' Development Camp until Friday.
Port, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will join seven other defencemen and 29 prospects in total for the Ducks camp, which runs until July 5 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.
Warriors forward Rilen Kovacevic will be taking part in the Colorado Avalanche's Devleopment Camp as a free agent invite this week.
The camp will have on-ice sessions Wednesday through Friday.
Next week, Kalem Parker suits up for the Minnesota Wild Development Camp from July 9-11 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown Saint Paul.
Parker was selected in the sixth round by the Wild in the 2023 NHL Draft.
