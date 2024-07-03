Wenatchee Wild Select German Forward Samanski in CHL Import Draft Wednesday

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the selection of 2005-born forward Noah Samanski in Wednesday's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Wild selected 35th in the first round of the two-round draft, which includes every team across all three Canadian major junior leagues. With Japanese forward Kenta Isogai expected back for the 2024-25 season, Isogai and Samanski will fill the team's two import slots for the upcoming campaign.

The native of Erding, Germany played eight games last season for the Red Bull Akademie Juniors program in the Alps Hockey League - the Red Bull club enjoyed an impressive finish in the league during the 2023-24 season, winning 24 of its 40 games and reaching the 16-team league's semifinal round despite not rostering a player over the age of 23. He has also suited up for the EC Salzburg junior club, and earned an Austrian junior championship during the 2022-23 season.

Samanski brings a strong family lineage in the sport as well - his father John hails from Canada and earned an NCAA championship at Bowling Green State University before embarking on a 17-year pro career in Europe. Older brother Neal spent two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League on his way to the German pro ranks, while older brother Josh landed in Germany's top pro league after spending a season with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack.

