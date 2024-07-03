Cougars Select Arseni Anisimov in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have added to their blue line by selecting defenceman Arseni Anisimov (07) out of Kavan, Russia.

Anisimov, 16, spent the 2023-24 season with the Dynamo Moskava U17 program where he compiled 18 points (1-17-18) in 26 games played.

The Russian blue-liner is a left-handed shot, stands in at 5'11" and is 154 pounds.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.