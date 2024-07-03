Cougars Select Arseni Anisimov in 2024 CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have added to their blue line by selecting defenceman Arseni Anisimov (07) out of Kavan, Russia.
Anisimov, 16, spent the 2023-24 season with the Dynamo Moskava U17 program where he compiled 18 points (1-17-18) in 26 games played.
The Russian blue-liner is a left-handed shot, stands in at 5'11" and is 154 pounds.
Check out the Prince George Cougars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024
- 2024 CHL Import Draft Recap - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Numerous Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Select Czechia Forward Pavlík in CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wenatchee Wild Select German Forward Samanski in CHL Import Draft Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Select Slovakian Forward Tomik in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Victoria Selects Markus Loponen and Simon Pohludka in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Broncos Select Two in CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Select Arseni Anisimov in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Select Czech Forward Robin Svancara in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Rebels Tab Pikkarainen in Import Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Wheat Kings Select Defenseman Belusko in Import Draft - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Pats Select Vaclav Nestrasil in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- Hurricanes Select Vojtech Cihar in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Oil Kings Select Maple Leafs Prospect, Holinka in CHL Import Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blazers Select Vit Zahejsky in the CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.