Hitmen Select Czech Forward Robin Svancara in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the selection of forward Robin Svancara in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

The Hitmen used their first-round pick, 17th overall, on the forward from Czechia. Svancara has played with HC Ocelari Trinec for the past three seasons. The 17-year-old finished the 2023-24 season with Trinec U17 with 37 points (19g, 18a) in 25 games played. Svancara was also a member of the Czechia U17 team where he won silver in the Under-17 Five Nations Tournament registering 4 points (2g,2a) in 6 games. The forward will represent Czechia once again in August at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alberta.

"We are excited to draft Robin and welcome him to the Hitmen team." said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "Robin is a left shot forward with good size, high hockey IQ and good hands. As a 2007, we see him fitting in well with our forward group over the next couple of years as we continue to build a championship team."

Robin svancara

Postion: LW

Hometown: Trinec, CZE

DOB: May 22, 2007

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 183 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2023-24 HC Ocelari Trinec U17 Czechia U17 25 19 18 47 16

HC Ocelari Trinec U20 Czechia U20 16 4 9 13 8

Czechia U17 International-Jr 6 2 2 4 2

Robin Svancara will join Calgary Flames Prospect Axel Hurtig (2005) as the second Import Player on the Calgary roster. Maxim Muranov, currently attending the Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp, is not expected to return.

