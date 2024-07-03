Wheat Kings Select Defenseman Belusko in Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

With the graduation of Jackson DeSouza and a surplus of right-handed defensemen, the Wheat Kings were in need of some stability on the left side of their blue line. They hope they've added some via the CHL Import Draft.

The Wheat Kings have selected defenseman Adam Belusko with their first and only pick of the day, 41st overall. A 2006-born left-handed defenseman, Belusko brings skill, international experience, and steady play on the back end.

"He's a mobile D that moves the puck well," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "He played on the Slovakian U18 team that finished fourth in the tournament, played a really big role on that team, and he's a great all-around defenseman. He can break pucks out and he's got high hockey IQ. Hopefully he compliments our back end."

Not only was Belusko an alternate captain for Slovakia at the World Under-18s this past spring, he was also an alternate captain at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. In fact, he's represented his country in two Hlinka Gretzky Cups, the World Junior-A Challenge, and the World Under-17s as well.

"Any time someone can gain that experience, it's critical and in the big picture really helps with their development," Murray said. "Adam has played on their national team all the way up and hopefully continues to develop into a World Junior player and he can do some good things for us as well."

Measuring 5-foot-11 and a solid 187 pounds, Belusko is capable of playing in the tougher areas of the rink. Over a season split between the U20 and men's league circuits, he posted two goals and 29 assists in 42 games, including scoring in his debut in the top-tier Slovakian league for HC Kosice.

"He's a thick kid, he's got a low base to him," said Murray. "He's not one-dimensional, he does everything pretty well."

As a left-shooting defenseman born in 2006, Belusko fills a void in the Wheat Kings' roster. Among returning defensemen, only Quinn Mantei is a left shot.

"We have a lot of right handed shots and it's kind of funny how that works," said Murray. "To balance that out a little bit more makes sense for us. I think he's a versatile player that can play in a lot of situations. We're looking forward to having him in Brandon."

To that end, Murray added he's spoken to Belusko, who seemed excited for the possibility of being a Wheat King.

