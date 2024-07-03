Rebels Tab Pikkarainen in Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have selected Finnish forward Kasper Pikkarainen with their first-round pick, 44 th overall at the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Pikkarainen was selected in round three, 85 th overall by the New Jersey Devils at last weekend's 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

The 2006-born forward is listed at 6'3 and 197 pounds. In 2023-24 with TPS Turko U20, Pikkarainen collected 28 points in 34 games. He has played for Finland at the World U17 Hockey Challenge and World U18 Hockey Championships.

Kaspar Pikkarainen

Forward - Helsinki, Finland

Date of Birth: August 7, 2006

Height: 6'3

Weight: 197 lbs.

Shoots: Right

The Rebels did not use their second-round pick Wednesday as Czech forward Samuel Drancak is returning for the 2024-25 season. Each team in the Canadian Hockey League is permitted two import players on their roster.

