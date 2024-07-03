Chiefs Select Forward Sarkenov in 2024 CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs selected Kazakh Asanali Sarkenov (2006) with the 20th-overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft Wednesday morning.
"Sarkenov is a power forward with a massive frame and a heavy shot," Chiefs European Scout Janik Beichler said. "He loves to drive hard to the net to create scoring opportunities and is a punishing physical presence when he's hunting for the puck. He's an excellent fit for our league and an exciting addition to our organization."
Sarkenov, a 6-foot-4 winger, spent the 2023-24 season with Snezhnye Barsy Nur-Sultan (MHL) where he chipped in five goals and three assists. He also spent six games with MHK Barys Astana (Kazakhstan Jastar) where he tallied nine total points with five goals. He tacked on another three goals and an assist over eight playoff games.
Sarkenov made a name for himself at this year's IIHF U18 World Championship in Finland by scoring a hat trick against Team Canada on April 30. He wore an "A" for his squad and was tied for the team lead in scoring (4-1-5) throughout Kazakhstan's five games in the tournament. The event marked the first time since 2003 that Kazakhstan competed among the top 10 teams at the IIHF U18 World Championship.
CHL teams are permitted two Import players on each roster and the selection of Sarkenov gives Spokane three going into the pre-season. CHL rules allow teams to select a player if one of their current players are an overage player, which Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström qualifies as. The Chiefs will need to cut down to two pending the league's deadline.
