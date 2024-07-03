Numerous Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps

Edmonton, Alta. - A total of seven Edmonton Oil Kings are honing their craft at NHL Development Camps this month.

Forwards Gracyn Sawchyn, Adam Jecho, Gavin Hodnett and Marshall Finnie, Defenceman Parker Alcos, and goaltender Kolby Hay are all at Development Camps across the NHL.

Sawchyn is back at Florida Panthers Development Camp after being a second-round pick, 63rd overall by the recently crowned Stanley Cup Champions in 2023. The Grande Prairie, Alta. product was acquired by the Oil Kings on December 27 and in 37 games, he scored 13 goals and added 30 assists for 43 points. His 64 points total between Edmonton and Seattle ranked second on the Oil Kings in 2023/2024.

Jecho was most recently drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the third-round, 95th overall and now heads to development camp with the club. The Zlin, CZE product scored 23 goals for the Oil Kings in 2023/2024, good for a tie for second on the team. His 47 total points were ranked fifth on the Oil Kings this season.

Hodnett, formerly the 19th overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, is headed to Winnipeg Jets development camp. He led the Oil Kings in points (70) and assists (47) this past season, along with scoring 23 goals, which ranked in a tie for second on the team. The Winnipeg, Man. product has 115 points in 127 WHL games heading into the 2024/2025 seaoson.

Finnie, entering his third and final season with the Oil Kings, is headed to Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp after setting career highs in goals, assists, and points this season. His 21 goals ranked tied for fourth on the Oil Kings, his 41 points were sixth on the team, and his 20 assists were tied for eighth.

On the blueline, Alcos was drafted on the weekend by his hometown Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 189th overall. Alcos' 14 assists were second on the team amongst rookies and he added one goal as well for 15 points on the year.

Between the pipes, 2004-born netminder Kolby Hay joins the Los Angeles Kings Development Camp roster after his third season with the Oil Kings. Hay set career highs in 2023/2024 in save percentage (.889), and wins (21). Hay is currently tied for third on the Oil Kings All-Time list for games played (123) and fifth in win (44).

Meanwhile, the newest draft pick of the Oil Kings, Miroslav Holinka is currently with Finnie at Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp after he was selected in the fifth round over the weekend. He was taken with the 14th Overall Pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday.

