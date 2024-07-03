WHL Clubs Select 26 Players from Seven Countries in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Western Hockey League clubs have selected 26 players from seven different nations through the 2024 CHL Import Draft, which was held on Wednesday, July 3.

The two-round draft takes place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL's three leagues- the WHL, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

All CHL clubs may carry two import players on their roster each season.

The Kamloops Blazers had the highest selection among WHL clubs, selecting Czech centre Vit Zahejsky with the second-overall pick.

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound 16-year-old registered 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 points in 42 games with HC Energie Karlovy Vary's U20 club in 2023-24.

Zahejsky is eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The Regina Pats held the WHL's other top-10 pick, which the team used to pick 6-foot-4 winger Vaclav Nestrasil.

The Czech product potted 24 goals and 19 assists for 43 points in 27 games with HC Sparta Praha in Czechia's U17 league before joining the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks for 11 games to close out the season.

Nestrasil and Zahejsky teamed up at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, where Czechia was narrowly defeated by the United States in the semifinals in a 5-4 overtime thriller.

Zahejsky had a goal and two assists in the semifinal tilt, while Nestrasil registered an even-strength goal.

Nestrasil is also the brother of former NHLer Andrej Nestrasil.

WHL clubs chose 16 forwards, nine defencemen and one goaltender.

This year's contingent also includes six players who have previously been drafted by National Hockey League teams.

With the 14th overall pick, the Edmonton Oil Kings chose Czech winger Miroslav Holinka, who was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (151st overall) in last week's NHL Entry Draft.

The Victoria Royals used the 23rd overall pick to bring in Finnish forward Markus Loponen, a Winnipeg Jets prospect (2024, 5-155).

Prince Albert snapped up German blueliner Norwin Panocha with the 26th overall selection.

Panocha was taken by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft and played last season with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens, where he racked up 15 assists in 52 games.

The Red Deer Rebels used the 44th overall pick to select Finnish winger Kasper Pikkarainen- the highest NHL draft selection of this year's import crop.

Pikkarainen was chosen by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (85th overall) at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Nev.

Medicine Hat opted for towering Finnish defenceman Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars, 2024, 5-158) with the 46th pick in the CHL Import Draft.

The Tigers also brought in another blueliner from Finland in Veeti Vaisanen, who became one of the first-ever players drafted by the Utah Hockey Club when the team called his name 96th overall in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Visit CHL.ca/draft for complete results from the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

2024 CHL Import Draft - WHL Selections

First Round

2. Kamloops Blazers: Vit Zahejsky (C) - Czechia - 5'9/176 lbs. - August 10, 2007

8. Regina Pats: Vaclav Nestrasil (RW) - Czechia - 6'4/187 lbs. - April 6, 2007

11. Seattle Thunderbirds: Matej Pekar (C) - Czechia - 5'10/154 lbs. - September 8, 2007

14. Edmonton Oil Kings: Miroslav Holinka (RW) - Czechia - 6'1/185 lbs. - November 10, 2005

17. Calgary Hitmen: Robin Svancara (LW) - Czechia - 6'3/183 lbs. - May 22, 2007

20. Spokane Chiefs: Asanali Sarkenov (RW) - Kazakhstan - 6'4/198 lbs. - July 22, 2006

23. Victoria Royals: Markus Loponen (LW) - Finland - 6'5 /186 lbs. - June 17, 2006

26. Prince Albert Raiders: Norwin Panocha (D) - Germany - 6'2/192 lbs. - February 24, 2005

29. Vancouver Giants: Tobias Tomik (C) - Slovakia - 6'0/179 lbs. - December 18, 2007

32. Kelowna Rockets: Max Psenicka (D) - Czechia - 6'4/176 lbs. - January 18, 2007

35. Wenatchee Wild: Noah Samanski (F) - Germany - 6'1/172 lbs. - May 12, 2005

38. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Vojtech Cihar (LW) - Czechia - 5'11/154 lbs. - March 29, 2007

41. Brandon Wheat Kings: Adam Belusko (D) - Slovakia - 5'11/186 lbs. - April 12, 2006

44. Red Deer Rebels: Kasper Pikkarainen (RW) - Finland - 6'3/198 lbs. - August 7, 2006

47. Medicine Hat Tigers: Niilopekka Muhonen (D) - Finland - 6'4/195 lbs. - February 28, 2006

50. Swift Current Broncos: Adam Kral (D) - Czechia - 6'2/180 lbs. - February 8, 2006

53. Moose Jaw Warriors: Dominik Pavlik (C) - Czechia - 6'1/187 lbs. - February 9, 2005

57. Portland Winterhawks: Ondrej Stebetak (G) - Czechia - 6'2/176 lbs - July 19, 2007

59. Prince George Cougars: Arseni Anisimov (D) - Russia - 5'11/167 lbs. - November 25, 2007

60. Saskatoon Blades: Vlastimil Blazek (F) - Czechia - 5'9/152 lbs. - September 30, 2007

Second Round

71. Seattle Thunderbirds: Radim Mrtka (D) - Czechia - 6'4/183 lbs. - June 9, 2007

83. Victoria Royals: Simon Pohludka (LW) - Czechia - 6'1/187 lbs. - February 10, 2006

107. Medicine Hat Tigers: Veeti Vaisanen (D) - Finland - 6'1/187 lbs. - February 15, 2006

110. Swift Current Broncos: William Morin (RW) - Sweden - 6'1/168 lbs. - April 12, 2007

117. Portland Winterhawks: Marek Chaloupka (D) - Czechia - 6'0/185 lbs. - February 6, 2006

120. Saskatoon Blades: David Lewandowski (F) - Germany - 6'0/172 lbs. - February 20, 2007

WHL Selections by Country

Czechia - 14

Finland - 4

Germany - 3

Slovakia - 2

Kazakhstan - 1

Russian - 1

Sweden - 1

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.