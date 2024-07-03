Wenatchee Wild Announce Release of Forward Hanas
July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced that 2005-born forward Cru Hanas has been given his release from the club and is now a free agent.
Hanas appeared in 10 games for Wenatchee this past season, joining the organization in a January transaction with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Hanas has 75 career WHL appearances over two full seasons of WHL competition.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Cru Hanas for his contributions to the club, and wish him all future success on and off the ice.
