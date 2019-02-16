Win Streak Snapped with 4-1 Loss to Kalamazoo
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - Mike Szmatula scored just 61 seconds into the game but that's all the offense Adirondack could muster in a 4-1 loss to Kalamazoo at Wings Events Center Saturday evening.
Szmatula wasted no time getting the scoring started as he potted the first shot of the game from either side. John Edwardh chased a puck into the offensive zone and left a drop pass for Matt Salhany. Salhany fed Szmatula in the center-slot where he banged home a one-timer for a 1-0 Thunder lead. The assist for Edwardh extended his point streak to 11 consecutive games.
Kyle Bushee tied the game just over three minutes later with a power-play score. Bushee took a cross-ice pass from Kyle Blaney along the left wing and sent his shot far-side past Alex Sakellaropoulos to tie the game.
Brendan Bradley gave Kalamazoo the lead exactly halfway through the game. Bradley started the opportunity when he set up Kyle Thomas with a drop-pass at the left faceoff circle. Thomas fired a shot on net that Sakellaropoulos saved but Bradley followed with a rebound goal for his sixth score of the season.
The Wings added a pair of goals in the third period from Luke Sandler and Bradley again just 90 seconds apart. Sandler finished a pass from Domenic Zombo on a 2-on-1 while Bradley converted off a Thunder defensive-zone turnover to complete the game's scoring.
Adirondack hits the road to finish up its seven-game road trip tomorrow afternoon in Cincinnati. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. against the Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2019
- Mariners Hold off Admirals for 4-2 Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Four Unanswered Put K-Wings Past Thunder 4-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Win Streak Snapped with 4-1 Loss to Kalamazoo - Adirondack Thunder
- Marcoux Helps Brampton to Weekend Split - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Pour on Four Second-Period Goals in 4-3 Win - Manchester Monarchs
- Mariners Win Fourth in a Row, Sweep Admirals in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fines - ECHL
- Everblades Close out Homestand with Series Finale against Manchester - Florida Everblades
- Blue Jackets Send Netminder Kivlenieks to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Mariners at Admirals, February 16, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, February 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Royals at Allen Looking for Fourth Series Win - Reading Royals
- Game Day: K-Wings Welcome Thunder to Town on Stranger Wings Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Third Period Meltdown Leads to Worcester Victory - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Hold off Rush in 2-1 Win for Sellout Crowd - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-3 Overtime Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 on Gage Ausmus Overtime Game Winner - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.