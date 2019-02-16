Win Streak Snapped with 4-1 Loss to Kalamazoo

February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - Mike Szmatula scored just 61 seconds into the game but that's all the offense Adirondack could muster in a 4-1 loss to Kalamazoo at Wings Events Center Saturday evening.

Szmatula wasted no time getting the scoring started as he potted the first shot of the game from either side. John Edwardh chased a puck into the offensive zone and left a drop pass for Matt Salhany. Salhany fed Szmatula in the center-slot where he banged home a one-timer for a 1-0 Thunder lead. The assist for Edwardh extended his point streak to 11 consecutive games.

Kyle Bushee tied the game just over three minutes later with a power-play score. Bushee took a cross-ice pass from Kyle Blaney along the left wing and sent his shot far-side past Alex Sakellaropoulos to tie the game.

Brendan Bradley gave Kalamazoo the lead exactly halfway through the game. Bradley started the opportunity when he set up Kyle Thomas with a drop-pass at the left faceoff circle. Thomas fired a shot on net that Sakellaropoulos saved but Bradley followed with a rebound goal for his sixth score of the season.

The Wings added a pair of goals in the third period from Luke Sandler and Bradley again just 90 seconds apart. Sandler finished a pass from Domenic Zombo on a 2-on-1 while Bradley converted off a Thunder defensive-zone turnover to complete the game's scoring.

Adirondack hits the road to finish up its seven-game road trip tomorrow afternoon in Cincinnati. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. against the Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.