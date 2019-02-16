Fuel Blank Thunder in Front of 7,000-Plus

February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Quentin Shore registered a natural hat trick and Gordon Defiel stopped 35 shots to help Indy blank Wichita by the final of 5-0 on Saturday night in front of 7,000-plus fans at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Indy got off to a good start just 2:54 into the first period. Alex Brooks carried the puck into the right corner, fired a shot along the goal line and former Thunder forward Ryan Rupert tipped it through Ty Rimmer to make it 1-0.

In the second, it was the Quentin Shore show as he scored a natural hat trick to give the Fuel a 4-0 advantage. His first came at 1:27 with assists to Woody Hudson and Josh Shalla. He netted his second of the frame at 14:38 as he cut through the slot and fired it past Rimmer's blocker to make it 3-0. His hat trick goal came at 17:33 as he came down on a two-on-one and beat Rimmer to the glove side for his 14th of the year.

Ryan Rupert tacked on a power play goal at 9:29 of the third period to increase the lead to 5-0. Logan Nelson fired a shot from the left circle that caught the iron, redirected right to Rupert and he found the net for his second of the contest.

The Thunder closes a three-in-three tomorrow afternoon against the Fuel starting at 4:05 p.m.

Sunday is Autism Awareness Night, presented by Grasshopper Mowers, Heartland Credit Union and Spirit Aerosystems. The team will be wearing a special puzzle piece uniform that will be auctioned off during the game. Bid on your favorite players jersey during our silent auction on the concourse.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.