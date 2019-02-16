Monarchs Pour on Four Second-Period Goals in 4-3 Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The Manchester Monarchs snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant second period over the Florida Everblades in a 4-3 win, Saturday night.

The Monarchs (27-23-1-1) battled back from a 2-0 deficit against the Everblades (35-12-5-0) and came away with a 4-3 victory.

The Everblades started the scoring at 14:52 of the first period on the 24th goal of the season by Joe Cox. Michael Neville sent a pass from beneath the goal line to Cox in the high-slot, where he one-timed a shot, past the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Cole Kehler, making to score, 1-0.

Florida extended their lead at 19:47 of the first period on the third goal of the season by Patrick Bajkov. Bajkov flicked a wrist shot from the right circle, past the glove of Kehler to make the score, 2-0.

Manchester cut the lead in half at 11:33 of the second period on the seventh goal of the season by Daniil Miromanov. Miromanov broke into the offensive zone on the right wing, where he sent a wrist shot, past the blocker of Florida goaltender, Jeremy Helvig, to make the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs evened the score at 16:24 of the second period on the 22nd goal of the season by Nic Pierog. Austin Block sent a cross-ice pass to Pierog in the left circle, where he one-timed a shot, past the reach of Helvig to make the score, 2-2.

Just eight seconds later, the Monarchs took their first lead of the game at 16:32 of the second period on the sixth goal of the season by Drake Rymsha. Rymsha skated in on a breakaway and slid a shot through the legs of Helvig, to give the Monarchs a 3-2 lead.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 19:55 of the second period, on the power play, with a shot from the right circle by Tony Cameranesi, scoring his 16th goal of the season and making the score, 4-2.

The Everblades made it a one-goal game at 3:03 of the third period on the 23rd goal of the season by John McCarron. McCarron wrapped around the back of the Monarchs net and slipped the puck under the reach of Kehler, to make the score, 4-3.

