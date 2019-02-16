Railers Blank Oilers 1-0

February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - A 47-save shutout from Evan Buitenhuis spoiled the Tulsa Oilers' attempt at a win on Pink in the Rink Night at the BOK Center, as the Worcester Railers (23-20-8) beat the Oilers (29-18-6) 1-0 in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

The teams combined for 27 shots in the opening period, as Tulsa held a slight 14-13 advantage. The Railers struck first when Tyler Barnes lifted a backhander past Oilers goaltender Ian Keserich. Both teams were unsuccessful on a single power play opportunity, as Worcester held the 1-0 lead into the first break.

Buitenhuis stood tall in the second period, as he faced a flurry of Oilers shots and carried a 32-save shutout into the third. Keserich faced only six Railers shots in the frame, and stopped them all, as the Oilers continued to chase a 1-0 deficit into the final stanza.

The Railers goaltender stopped 15 more shots to complete his shutout in the third period, while Keserich faced only ten Worcester shots in the final 40 minutes.

The two teams face-off one more time Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. A postgame skate will follow, where fans can rent skates and hang out with the Oilers players on the ice.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.