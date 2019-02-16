Game Preview: Mariners at Admirals, February 16, 2019

February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (20-24-4-3, 47 pts) vs. Maine Mariners (25-24-0-1, 51 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Maine leads 1-0-0. Second of three meetings this season. .

All-Time Series: Maine leads 1-0-0

About Tonight's Game: The Admirals close out their six-game homestand tonight in hopes grabbing five of a possible six points for the week. Maine defeated the Admirals 4-3 in overtime last night. The Admirals grabbed a point in the loss and remain seven points back from the fourth playoff spot in the South Division. The Mariners jumped from seventh to sixth place in the very tight North Division and are now a slim three points back of the final playoff spot in the North. Maine has now won three straight games and have rallied from deficits of 4-1 and 3-1 in the last two games to win in overtime.

About the Admirals: Kelly Klima has now scored in back-to-back games and has six points in the last four games. Additionally, Klima now has points in 15 of the 22 games played this season....Leading scorer Ben Duffy (43 pts) has posted points in six of his last eight games....Friday night marked first time all season that Norfolk was not victorious when leading after two periods. The Admirals were 14-0-0-0 when taking the lead into the third period of regulation. .

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (43)

Goals: Ben Duffy , Luke Nogard (14)

Assists: Ben Duffy, Jalen Smereck** (29)

Plus/Minus: Matt McMorrow, Jake Wood, Luke Nogard (+8)

Penalty Minutes: Jake Wood (75)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (137)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (15)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.905)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (3.40)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Mariners: Forward Michael McNicholas posted two goals and an assist, including the game-winning goal in overtime last night. McNicholas leads the Mariners in scoring with 39 points....Former Admiral Greg Chase also loomed large in his return to Norfolk last night. Chase recorded the game-tying goal early in the third period and then collected the second of his two assists on the game-winner in overtime....The Mariners are an impressive 7-0-1 in games decided in overtime or shootout.

Mariners Team Leaders

Points: Michael McNicholas (39)

Goals: Greg Chase (13)

Assists: Michael McNicholas (27)

Plus/Minus: Justin Fergele (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Greg Chase (59)

Power Play Goals: Michael McNicholas (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Several Tied (1)

Shots: Jason Salvaggio (119)

Wins: Brandon Halverson** (15)

Save %: Brandon Halverson** (.924)

GAA: Brandon Halverson** (2.67)

