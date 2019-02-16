Grizzlies Win 4-3 on Gage Ausmus Overtime Game Winner

West Valley City, Utah - Gage Ausmus wins the game in overtime for the Utah Grizzlies with 31 seconds left as he scored his first goal of the year to lift the Grizz to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night.

Utah overcame a 1 goal deficit 3 different times as Kansas City led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 with the Grizzlies responding each time. Turner Ottenbreit tied the game 7:52 into the second period. After Nate Widman gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead, Grayson Downing tied it up with his first ECHL goal after scoring 23 AHL goals in 4 and a half seasons.

Kansas City retook the lead, 3-2 as Greg Betzold scored his 12th of the season 8:54 into the third. Ryan Walters tied things up with a power play goal with 8:02 left. Walters has scored 7 goals in his last 6 games.

Utah outshot Kansas City 39 to 25 in the game. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Kansas City went 1 for 1, when Jared VanWormer scored his 16th goal of the season with 4.5 seconds left in the first period to gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead.

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Presented by Stadler continues on Saturday night at Maverik Center. 7 pm face-off. The Grizzlies will be wearing specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game.

3 stars of the game

1. Gage Ausmus (Utah) - Overtime game winning goal.

2. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 2 assists.

3. Grayson Downing (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

