Five-Goal First Leads Cyclones to Two-Game Sweep of Toledo
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Toledo, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (35-9-3-3) picked up their 35th win of the season with a 5-2 decision over the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night. Forwards Ben Johnson, Vas Glotov, and Jesse Schultz, along with defensemen Tobie Bisson and Mitch Jones tallied the goals for Cincinnati, who are now one point ahead of the Florida Everblades for first place in the ECHL overall.
Cincinnati wasted little time going to work, as just 2:28 into the first a point shot from defenseman DeVante Stephens resulted in a scramble in front, a Johnson was there to slam in the rebound to give the Cyclones 1-0 lead. That lead became 2-0 a little less than two minutes later when Bisson took the puck in the slot and rifled a shot past Walleye goaltender Kaden Fulcher.
Cincinnati continued their forward motion and pushed their lead to three while on the power play, when forward Pascal Aquin sent a rink-wide feed to Glotov in the right circle, and he buried a shot to give the 'Clones a 3-0 advantage. The Cyclones did not let up and took a 4-0 lead when Schultz fired in a shot from the low slot in traffic 11:24 into the frame, chasing Fulcher from the game.
Cincinnati's power play struck again at the 13:30 mark when Jones hammered a point shot in past new Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle following a pass from defenseman Arvin Atwal to lift the Cyclones to a 5-0 lead.
Toledo got on the board late in the frame while on the power play when forward Bryan Moore lit the lamp to cut Cincinnati's lead to 5-1 after the first period.
The Walleye added another in the second from defenseman Ryan Obuchowsk ito pull to within three at 5-2, however the Cyclones defense held firm, as goaltender Jonas Johansson stopped 23 of the final 24 shots he faced in the final two periods to preserve the 5-2 win. Cincinnati was outshot, 30-23 on the evening, with Johansson stopping 28 in the win.
Cincinnati wraps up their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon at home against the Adirondack Thunder. Face-off is scheduled for 3:05pm ET.
