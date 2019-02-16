Steelheads Hold off Rush in 2-1 Win for Sellout Crowd
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (31-17-3) jumped ahead first, and the early scoring aided them in a 2-1 win over the Rapid City Rush (20-25-8) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of a crowd of 5,129 fans, the ninth sellout of the season. The Steelheads now take the season series with six games remaining.
After a scoreless but relentless first period, the Steelheads cashed in on the first shift of the second period. At 0:36, Steelheads forward Kale Kessy took a shot from the right wall that kicked to forward Henrik Samuelsson, who patiently waited for a lane to open and got the game's opening goal for the second-straight night for the 1-0 lead.
The deciding goal came for the Steelheads at 8:17 of the third period when forward Elgin Pearce snapped a shot from the right circle in-transition just under the crossbar, doubling the lead at 2-0. The Rush answered at 12:30 with a chop shot by forward Pierre-Luc Mercier to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Despite pulling the goaltender late, the Rush ran out of the time as the Steelheads took the 2-1 victory.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (17-9-0) turned away 22 of 23 shots in the win, while Rush netminder Tyler Parks (4-6-2) saved 30 of 32 shots in the loss.
