Four Unanswered Put K-Wings Past Thunder 4-1

February 16, 2019





Kalamazoo, MI. - Four unanswered goals including a pair from Brendan Bradley helped the K-Wings silence the Thunder on Saturday night at Wings Event Center, 4-1.

Brendan Bradley scored his fifth and sixth goals in the last six games in the victory. Luke Sandler added his second goal in as many games, while linemate Dominic Zombo notched a pair of assists. Jake Hildebrand continued his career long nine-game winning streak with 25 saves for the K-Wings.

Adirondack didn't wait long to get on the board, scoring on their first shot of the game just 1:01 into the opening frame. Mike Szmatula one-timed a puck from the high slot past Jake Hildebrand to take the early 1-0 lead for the visitors. Three minutes later the Kalamazoo power play had the answer to tie the game at 1-1. Kyle Bushee wristed a puck on the ice to the far post and just tucked it past Alex Sakellaropoulos. The goal gave Kalamazoo a power play goal in five of the last six games.

Brendan Bradley put the home team ahead in the second period. Kyle Thomas' shot rebounded out to Bradley who tucked the rebound home over the pad of Sakellaropoulos, putting the K-Wings up 2-1.

Kalamazoo opened the third with a pair of goals in the opening four minutes, extending the lead to 4-1. On a two-on-one, Dominic Zombo connected with Luke Sandler who ripped a shot into the back of the net for his second goal in as many games. Just a few minutes later the K-Wings added another one as Brendan Bradley netted his second of the night. Bradley's shot from the left circle chipped off the blocker of Sakellaropoulos, and past the goaltender to put Kalamazoo up 4-1. Bradley's second was the insurance the K-Wings needed as Kalamazoo silenced the Thunder skating away with a 4-1 victory, their seventh in the last eight games.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 25 of 26 shots in his ninth straight victory, while Sakellaropoulos stopped 36 of 40 shots in the defeat.

The K-Wings continue a four-game in five-day stretch tomorrow evening in Toledo, taking on the Walleye at 5:15 pm.

