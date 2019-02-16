ECHL Announces Fines
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines.
Wichita's Van Stralen fined
Wichita's Ryan Van Stralen has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #665, Wichita at Tulsa, on Feb. 15.
Van Stralen was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 3:47 of the third period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kansas City's McDonald fined
Kansas City's Mason McDonald has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #664, Kansas City at Utah, on Feb. 15.
McDonalad was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #39.5 at 4:29 of overtime. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
