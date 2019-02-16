Americans Third Period Meltdown Leads to Worcester Victory

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, opened a three-game weekend homestand on Friday night at Allen Event Center with a 6-2 loss to Worcester.

The Railers erupted for five goals in the third period erasing a 2-1 Allen lead. Worcester scored three goals in just under six minutes early in the third frame. The Railers added two more goals late in the period to put the game away.

Allen had just two power play opportunities on the night, while Worcester had six chances. The Railers were 1 for 6 with the man-advantage, while Allen was 0 for 2.

Braylon Shmyr (14) and Dante Salituro (11) had the only Americans goals. Rookie goalie Kyle Hayton stopped just 9 of 15 shots in the final period.

With the Kansas City Mavericks picking up one point on Friday night in an overtime loss to Utah, the Mavericks extend their lead over Allen to 14 points for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

The Americans will open the doors at 3:15 pm on Saturday with the Americans Alumni Game getting underway at 4:00 pm. The regular game against Reading is at 7:05 pm. Don't miss Wizarding World Night on Saturday brought to you by iPic in Fairview.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - M. Cornell

2. WOR - E. Buitenhuis

3. ALN - G. Steffes

Americans Next Home Game:

Saturday,February 16th vs.Reading

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

