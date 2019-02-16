Mariners Win Fourth in a Row, Sweep Admirals in Norfolk

February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Greg Chase, a former Norfolk Admiral, continued to torment his old team as scored the game winner late in the 2nd and added another assist to complete a five point weekend and lead the Maine Mariners to their fourth win in a row and a road sweep of the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope, by a 4-2 final score.

Norfolk took a 1-0 lead at 9:49 of the opening period when Connor Hurley slid a shot behind Toivonen and in off the post. The Mariners responded well and tied the game at 12:47 when Terrence Wallin stuffed in a backhand wraparound that deflected off of goaltender Ty Reichenbach. The Mariners held a 16-4 shot advantage at the end of one.

At 2:40 of the second, Dwyer Tschantz scored for his second consecutive game when he banged home his own rebound, with Greg Chase setting it up. The score remained 2-1 until late in the period when Darik Angeli tied it up with a power play goal, a simple wrist shot from the right wing that snuck past Maine goaltender Hannu Toivonen. Again, the Mariners answered quickly when Chase restored the lead at 15:30, gathering a puck in the slot and wristing one past a sprawling Reichenbach. The Admirals put 19 shots on goal in the 2nd period, but the Mariners took the 3-2 lead into the locker room.

At 7:29 of the third, Dillan Fox picked up a Toivonen save and led a 3-on-2 up ice. Terrence Wallin's shot was stopping by Reichenbach but Fox buried the rebound to give Maine the first two-goal lead of the game. Toivonen stopped 30 shots in total to earn his third win. Reichenbach stopped 32 of 36 in the loss.

The Mariners have won back-to-back road games for the first time in 2019.

The Mariners continue their road trip Wednesday night in Reading at 7:00 PM. They will then travel to Glens Falls, NY and Manchester, NH next weekend. The next home game is Sunday, February 24th at 3:00 PM against the Worcester Railers. A full team autograph session will follow the game. Single game tickets can be purchased at MarinersofMaine.com or by visiting or calling the Trusted Choice Box Office: 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.