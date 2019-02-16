Steelheads Force Overtime, Fall 3-2 to Rapid City
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (31-17-4) pressed to earn one point but the Rapid City Rush (21-25-8) take the 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of a crowd of 5,209 fans, the 10th sellout of the season and second-straight on the weekend.
The Rush earned the opening two goals of the contest starting at 12:31 of the first period with a shot by forward Michael Turner that knuckled off a Steelheads skate to take the 1-0 lead. On the power play at 18:05, Rush forward Darby Llewellyn slipped a shot through a screen to double the lead, 2-0.
In the second period, the Steelheads made their push. At 9:20, Steelheads forward Alex Dahl ripped a shot from the high slot to sneak the puck under the crossbar and cut the lead in half, 2-1. Steelheads forward Elgin Pearce worked to push play through the Rush defense and by the netminder at 12:59, tying the game at 2-2.
After level play and acrobatic saves, the game went to overtime where Rush forward Tyler Poulsen slotted the game-winning tally at 2:13, giving the Rush the 3-2 overtime win.
Rush goaltender Adam Carlson (14-13-5) halted 34 of 36 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Ryan Faragher (7-4-2) turned away 38 of 41 shots in the overtime loss.
The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available by calling the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or going online to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and at 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Channel 72 and ECHL.TV.
Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
