Royals Smack Allen, 5-3

Allen, TX - Reading Royals forward Chris McCarthy scored the go-ahead goal at 6:41 of the third and added a game-sealing, empty-net tally to dump the Allen Americans, 5-3, Saturday at the Allen Events Center. McCarthy finished with three points (2g), extending to a team-best 40 assists and 54 points.

While the Royals pounded third-period markers, Andrew D'Agostini blocked three of four shots in the third period for his sixth win of the season (19 saves, 3 GA). Kyle Hayton drew the defeat with 33 stops (4 GA).

The Royals took a 2-0 edge in the opening half of the first on goals from Josh MacDonald and Joe Houk. MacDonald returned from Lehigh Valley Thursday and is Reading's top goal scorer (19g).

Allen scored the next two goals in the second to tie it at two entering the third.

The Royals are set for a rematch at Allen Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Reading's next home game is Wed., Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine and features a postgame player autograph session, pres. Rieck's Printing.

The Royals scored the opening two goals in the first 5:33. First, McCarthy stole the puck at the left point and flipped it to MacDonald. He drove the left lane and deked to his back hand, sliding it past Hayton at the right doorstep at 3:01 of the first.

Houk activated from the blue line to make it 2-0 Reading 2:32 later. Driving towards the left circle, he received a Frank DiChiara pass from the slot and slung it short side and in. Houk has four goals this season.

Allen's Riley Bourbonnais halved the Royals edge to 2-1 at :30 of the second. He received a cross-ice pass to the left circle and whirled it by D'Agostini's glove. With 10:57 remaining, Emerson Clark scored the tying goal, unassisted, on a Royals slot turnover and the game was tied, 2-2.

Shots were 24-18 in Reading's favor after 40. Reading out-shot the Americans, 14-4 in final frame.

McCarthy generated the Royals' first goal of the third at 6:41. After a frenetic net-front scramble, Houk fed McCarthy inside the left dot and he one-timed for his first of two strikes. Four minutes later, Frank DiChiara wiggled to the slot and ripped it over the glove hand for his 14th of the campaign. McCarthy's empty-net goal gave the Royals a 5-2 advantage with fewer than three minutes to go. Josh Atkinson scored a short-handed goal for Allen with 1:20 left to cut the lead back to two.

Reading went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Allen failed to score twice (0-for-2).

