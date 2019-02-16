Mavs Pick up Road Win in Shutout of Utah, 3-0
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 Saturday night at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 18 of 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Mavericks picked up goals from Joey Sides, Greg Betzold and Jordan Klimek. The Mavericks and Grizzlies will wrap up their three-game series this Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. Central Time.
Joey Sides gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead late in the first period with a power play goal at the 15:34 mark of the first period. Rocco Carzo picked up an assist on the goal. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 7-2 in the opening period.
Greg Betzold extended the Mavericks lead to 2-0 in the second period at the 6:41 mark. Jared VanWormer assisted on the goal. The Mavericks seized control of the game just over a minute later when Jordan Klimek scored on a shot from the point to put Kansas City up 3-0. Mike Panowyk and C.J. Eick assisted on the goal.
Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald held off the Grizzlies for the final 20 minutes of regulation en route to his third shutout of the season, stopping all 18 Utah shots in regulation. Kansas City outshot Utah 30-18 on the night. The third period got physical late, as Utah's Taylor Richart picked up a game misconduct aggressor penalty 7:55 into the final period. The teams would combine for a total of 41 penalty minutes in the third period.
The Mavericks and Grizzlies wrap up their three game set on Monday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Central Time before returning home next Wednesday to face the Toledo Walleye. Faceoff against Toledo is 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
