ECHL Transactions - February 16

February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 16, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Alex Adams, D

Kalamazoo:

Keegan Asmundson, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Brett McKenzie, F recalled by Providence

Brampton:

Add Jesse Schwartz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Marino, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Matiss Kivlenieks, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Norfolk:

Add Romain Chuard, D activated from reserve

Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Austin, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Tyler Tilton, G added as EBUG

Delete Marty Magers, G released as EBUG

Delete Travis Brown, D recalled by San Antonio

Add Marty Magers, G added as EBUG [2/15]

Worcester:

Add Malcolm Gould, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.