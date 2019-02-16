ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 16, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Alex Adams, D
Kalamazoo:
Keegan Asmundson, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Brett McKenzie, F recalled by Providence
Brampton:
Add Jesse Schwartz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Marino, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Matiss Kivlenieks, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Norfolk:
Add Romain Chuard, D activated from reserve
Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Austin, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Tyler Tilton, G added as EBUG
Delete Marty Magers, G released as EBUG
Delete Travis Brown, D recalled by San Antonio
Add Marty Magers, G added as EBUG [2/15]
Worcester:
Add Malcolm Gould, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
