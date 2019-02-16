Blue Jackets Send Netminder Kivlenieks to Kalamazoo
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI.- The Columbus Blue Jackets have reassigned netminder Matiss Kivlenieks to Kalamazoo from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) the team announced on Saturday morning.
Kivlenieks, pronounced muh-TEESE kihv-LEHN-ihks, appeared in 14 games with the Monsters this season, posting a record of 4-4-0 with a 3.71 goals against average and a .873 save percentage. Over two seasons in the AHL the netminder has posted a record of 18-25-5 with two shutouts, a 3.33 goals against average, and a .887 save percentage. The Riga, Latvia native is in his second professional season after wrapping up his junior hockey career with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL). During the 2016-17 season, Kivlenieks was named USHL Goaltender and Player of the Year posting a record of 36-7-2 paired with a 1.85 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.
In a corresponding move Kalamazoo released netminder Keegan Asmundson.
Kivlenieks is expected to be available on Saturday night as the K-Wings take on Adirondack. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm.
The K-Wings return to action on Saturday night hosting the Adirondack Thunder on Stranger Wings Night.
