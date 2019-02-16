Mariners Hold off Admirals for 4-2 Victory

NORFOLK, VA - Former Admiral Greg Chase recorded a goal and an assist to help pace the Maine Mariners to a 4-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals Saturday night at Scope.

Norfolk once again opened up the scoring, this time halfway through the first period. Connor Hurley accepted a pass just inside the slot and delivered a shot that clipped low off the shortside post and banked in behind Maine netminder Hannu Toivonen to put the Admirals in front 1-0.

Moments later, the Mariners evened up the game on a wrap-around attempt by forward Terrance Wallin. Wallin collected the puck behind the Norfolk net and carried it to the backside of the crease on the backhand. Wallin flipped a backhand shot that skimmed the pads of Admirals goaltender Ty Reichenbach and angled into the net for the tying tally.

Just 2:40 into the second period, the Mariners received a go-ahead tally from Dwyer Tschantz that was later answered by a Darik Angeli power play snipe nearly 12 minutes later. Angeli's shot from a tough angle low at the right wing circle, clipped high into the far corner of the net to put the score at 2-2.

However, just over a minute later, former Admiral Greg Chase picked up a loose puck on the side of the net and carried it to just above the crease. Chase quickly shoved a shot into the back of the Norfolk net to put Maine back out in front 3-2 after two periods of play.

Maine added an insurance marker from Dillan Fox at 7:29 of the third period. Fox picked up a rebound from a Terrance Wallin shot and curled the puck into the net from the top of the crease to put the Mariners ahead by two.

Norfolk posted nine shots in the final frame while attempting numerous other shots, but the Mariners blocked several quality attempts by the Norfolk shooters to hold onto for the 4-2 victory.

Toivonen was sound, stopping 30 of 32 shots, while Reichenbach takes the loss allowing four goals on 36 shots faced while adding his fifth assist of the season. Chase, Fox and Wallin each finished with a goal and an assist in the contest.

The Admirals will hit the road for a key four-game road trip next week. The trip opens on Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays.

