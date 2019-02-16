Marcoux Helps Brampton to Weekend Split
February 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- After scoring nine combined goals one night earlier, the Wheeling Nailers and Brampton Beast turned to defense and goaltending on Saturday night. David Vallorani snapped a scoreless draw with a power play goal in the second period, then Nathan Todd added a late empty netter, as Brampton prevailed, 2-0 in front of 3,960 fans at WesBanco Arena. Etienne Marcoux and Jordan Ruby both turned in strong performances in the crease.
The first two periods were extremely defensive, featuring just one goal on 30 shots. That tally went to the Beast, who cashed in just seven seconds into their first power play of the night. Matt Petgrave slid a pass into the right circle, where David Vallorani stepped up and roofed a shot into the top-right corner of the cage.
The score stayed the same until the closing minute of the third period, when Nathan Todd tacked on an empty netter, giving Brampton the 2-0 road win.
Etienne Marcoux backstopped his third shutout of the season for the Beast, turning away all 23 shots he faced. Jordan Ruby was saddled with the defeat for the Nailers, despite making 22 saves on 23 shots.
The Nailers will finish out the weekend on the road, as they visit the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday at 5:00. Wheeling's next home game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 2nd against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Wheeling Nailers forward Renars Krastenbergs tests the Brampton Beast defense
