Wild Drop 4-2 Decision to Moose in Manitoba
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild scored first in Manitoba Wednesday night, but the Moose rallied for three consecutive goals and ultimately took a 4-2 win. Adam Beckman and Patrick Curry scored for the Wild, while Jansen Harkins had two goals for the Moose.
After a scoreless first period in which Manitoba outshot Iowa 8-6, the two teams exchanged five goals in the middle frame.
Beckman started the scoring for the Wild 3:02 into the second period. Beckman received a stretch pass from Joe Hicketts and used his backhand to roof the puck over Arvid Holm (21 saves).
The Moose responded with three goals in a span of just over three minutes. Harkins tied the game at 1-1 at 7:29 when Kristian Reichel tucked a pass through the crease for Harkins to punch past Zane McIntyre (31 saves). Harkins scored again 1:48 later with a breakaway finish between the legs of McIntyre.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby put the Moose up 3-1 at 10:30 of the second period with his first goal in a Manitoba uniform.
Curry pulled Iowa back within a goal in the closing minutes of the middle frame. Curry deflected a point shot by Dakota Mermis past Holm for his second goal of the season at 17:09.
Manitoba carried a 3-2 lead and a 23-12 shot advantage into the second intermission.
Leon Gawanke extended the Moose lead back to two goals with a wrister from the left circle 3:45 into the third period.
Holm turned aside all 11 Iowa third period shots to complete the 4-2 victory for Manitoba.
The Moose outshot the Wild 35-23. Iowa and Manitoba each went 0-for-3 on the power play.
The Iowa Wild face off against the Manitoba Moose again on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
