Guttman, Phillips, Seney to Join Blackhawks
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forwards Cole Guttman and Brett Seney, along with defenseman Isaak Phillips from the IceHogs.
Guttman, 23, ranks third on Rockford with 16 goals in 39 AHL games on the year, while his 30 points (16G, 14A) rank fifth best on the team.
Seney, 26, ranks second on the IceHogs in goals (18), assists (26), and points (44) through 45 AHL games this season. He represented Rockford at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, QC.
Phillips, 21, has four points (1G, 3A) in 11 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He has also tallied 20 points (4G, 16A) in 33 games with Rockford this season.
The IceHogs play the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. tonight at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
