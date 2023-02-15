Roadrunners, Imama Announce Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, in partnership with DASH, will wear specialty Warm-Up Jerseys in celebration of Black History Month during their two-game weekend series with the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 19 at 4 p.m. from Tucson Arena. The pair of games against the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights represent the Roadrunners only home games in the month of February.

Tucson forward Bokondji Imama oversaw the design of the Warm-Up jerseys, as well as the Roadrunners themed ties that players will wear into the Tucson Arena during the weekend. Fans can purchase the ties for $50 and bid to win opportunities for the Warm-Up jerseys can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/BHM or by visiting the DASH app, as all proceeds will benefit the Duclair-Imama Foundation.

Established by Bokondji Imama and fellow National Hockey League forward Anthony Duclair, the Duclair-Imama Foundation's mission is to help and mentor young minorities in hockey through introducing and teaching the game while also providing them with the necessary gear to enjoy the sport.

In addition, a limited number of t-shirts from last season's Enough Is Enough Campaign will be available for purchase for $25, with team-signed Enough Is Enough shirts also available for $50 to also support the Duclair-Imama Foundation.

Imama launched the Enough Is Enough Campaign last year in his first season with the Roadrunners, aiding in the design of t-shirts that featured the words "Enough Is Enough" on the front with the Roadrunners logo and Imama's signature, and "All For All For All" on the back. All proceeds from sales of the shirts were donated to the Hockey Diversity Alliance, an organization whose mission is to eradicate racism and intolerance in the sport of hockey while being committed to inspiring a new and diverse generation of players and fans.

Originally from Montreal, QC, Imama (26) joined the Coyotes organization during the Summer of 2021 and made his NHL debut with Arizona on April 20, 2022; finishing the year with a goal and a fight in four NHL outings. Over the last two seasons with Tucson, Imama has appeared in 85 games totaling nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points and an all-time team record 251 penalty minutes; including 15 fights. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (#180 overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. and spent the first four seasons of his AHL career as a member of the Los Angeles Kings organization.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (#80 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Anthony Duclair appeared in 139 games for the Arizona Coyotes from 2015 to 2017 along with 16 outings for Tucson during their inaugural season in 2016-2017 campaign. The 27-year-old forward grew up playing hockey with Imama in Montreal and is currently a member of the NHL's Florida Panthers.

For the team's Black History Month cause in February 2021, the highest bidder was awarded a game-worn Jalen Smereck Roadrunners jersey with all proceeds benefiting Detroit Ice Dreams, an organization that the original Roadrunner works closely with in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

