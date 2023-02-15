Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Tommy Nappier from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Nappier was the Penguins goalie for each of their six games in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 24-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri started the postseason with a 23-save shutout against the Hershey Bears and went on to have a 3.17 goals against average and .903 save percentage during the playoffs.
In 28 career regular-season games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Nappier has a 14-12-2 record, 3.00 goals against average, .890 save percentage and one shutout.
Nappier is 3-6-0 with Wheeling this season, posting a 3.83 goals against average and .862 save percentage in 11 games.
Nappier is in his third season of professional hockey after one of the most prolific goalie careers in Ohio State University men's hockey history. In 2018-19, he was named Big Ten Goalie of the Year. One year later, Nappier was voted the Buckeyes' Team MVP.
At the end of his four years at Ohio State, Nappier ranked third all-time in Buckeyes history with a .925 career save percentage, fourth in career shutouts (8) and fifth in career goals against average (2.31).
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 27, as the team travels down the PA Turnpike to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
The Penguins' next game is tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 15, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop for the Penguins and Bears is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2023
- Lynch's Three-Point Night Not Enough in Hogs' Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Recall McIlrath from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gerry Mayhew's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to Sweep of Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Salvage Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Edged by Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Guttman, Phillips, Seney to Join Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack to Honor Housatonic Hockey Player Marcus Rogers on Friday Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Extend Points Streak to 4 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners, Imama Announce Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Release Davidson - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated in Morning Game against Marlies, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #50 - Roadrunners at Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Victorious on Valentine's Day - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Josling Reassigned to Eheeling, Addamo Inks PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Ready to Extend Point Streak vs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home For Weekend Series Against Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Down Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Left Heartbroken with 5-1 Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling
- Josling Reassigned to Eheeling, Addamo Inks PTO
- Intensity, Urgency Picking up with Penguins Taking on Three Division Foes this Week
- Pens Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back with Bruins, 3-1
- Penguins Suffer 4-3 Shootout Loss in Providence