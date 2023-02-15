Josling Reassigned to Eheeling, Addamo Inks PTO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Sean Josling to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, the Penguins have signed forward Justin Addamo to a professional tryout agreement.

Addamo currently leads the Wheeling Nailers with 21 goals this season. He also leads Wheeling rookies with 30 points, which ranks third overall on the team.

Addamo played one game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 4 against the Charlotte Checkers. The 24-year-old produced no points and three shots on goal while making his AHL debut.

Born and raised in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Addamo played three seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University before transferring to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his senior year. In 138 career college games, the 6-foot-6, 250-lbs. forward picked up 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points.

Josling returns to Wheeling having suited up in 12 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He recorded no points and 40 penalty minutes during those dozen contests. Josling, 23, has two points (1G-1A) in 27 total AHL games played as a member of the Penguins and San Diego Gulls.

The third-year pro has appeared in 21 games with Wheeling this season, generating 15 points (10G-5A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 15, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop for the Penguins and Bears is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

