David Bell Earns First Win as Interim Head Coach in 4-2 Victory Over Crunch

BELLEVILLE, ON - Antoine Bibeau made 34 saves and Angus Crookshank scored twice as the Belleville Senators defeated the Syracuse Crunch 4-2 on Wednesday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring 4:46 into the contest when Cole Cassels capitalized on a rebound. Later in the frame, the Senators extended their advantage as Crookshank found the back of the net on the power play to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Early in the second period, Crookshank once again scored with the man advantage at the 5:21 mark of the stanza. However, Syracuse quickly responded through Daniel Walcott before Philippe Myers tallied shorthanded to make it a 3-2 score after forty minutes of play.

Despite a late push from the Crunch, Belleville showed their defensive resolve earning a hard-fought victory as Jake Lucchini notched his 11th of the campaign into an empty net with one second remaining in regulation time.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/9 | Penalty Kill: 3/3

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 34 saves in the win.

Cole Cassels extended his point streak to four straight.

Angus Crookshank has five points in his last four games and leads the team with 17 goals.

Maxence Guenette tallied two assists on the night.

Mark Kastelic collected his first AHL point of the season with a helper.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "Bibeau was outstanding. If he doesn't have that first period, we're not in the game."

