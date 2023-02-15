Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars

February 15, 2023









FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Marián Studenič to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Studenič, 24, has appeared in three games with Dallas this season, going scoreless. He made his season debut with Dallas on Feb. 8 vs. Minnesota, recording a team-high four shots on goal in 8:12 TOI.

In 43 AHL games this season for Texas, Studenič ranks fourth on the team with 14 goals and shares fifth with 30 points (14-16--30).

Selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Studenič was claimed off waivers by Dallas on Feb. 24, 2022. The Skalica, Slovakia native has six points (3-3--6) in 44 career NHL games, including three points (1-2--3) in 19 contests with Dallas.

