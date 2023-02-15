Monsters Release Davidson
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the team granted veteran defenseman Brandon Davidson a mutual release from his AHL contract, effective immediately, allowing Davidson to pursue an opportunity in the European professional ranks.
