Hogs Ready to Extend Point Streak vs Griffins

Grand Rapids, Mich. - On a six-game point streak, the Rockford IceHogs match up with the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m. CT. Tonight's contest is the fifth head-to-head meeting between the division rivals this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 23-16-4-4, 54 points (3rd, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 19-22-2-2, 42 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward David Gust (21G, 24A) leads the IceHogs in goals and points. Forward Brett Seney ranks second for the Hogs with 18 goals and 26 assists this season.

Grand Rapids is led by forward Taro Hirose (11G, 26A) who paces the Griffins with 37 points. Forward Joel L'Esperance (13G, 10A) ranks third in scoring for the Griffins and leads the club in goals.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 4-3 to the Milwaukee Admirals after a franchise record 15-round shootout on Saturday night. Defenseman Isaak Phillips, forward Cole Guttman, and forward Mike Hardman scored in regulation. Forward Michal Teply tallied in the first round of the shootout, and Guttman struck in the fifth round. Arvid Soderblom registered another solid start in net by making 30 saves on 33 shots and stopping 12 of 15 Ads' shootout attempts.

Head-to-Head

Battling for the fourth time on Hump Day, the IceHogs are 3-1-0-0 against the Griffins this season. The Hogs have gone 5-2-0-0 when playing on Wednesday including a pair of impressive 5-1 and 4-1 wins on Nov. 16 and Dec. 28 against Grand Rapids. The Griffins snatched their first victory against Rockford this season with a 5-2 Wednesday win on Jan. 18 at the BMO Center.

Shootout Stats

In six games, Rockford has gone to a shootout four times, going 2-2 in those four shootouts. The Hogs have played in eight shootouts this season with an even record of 4-4. Setting a franchise record with a 15-round shootout on Feb. 11 against Milwaukee, Rockford was one round shy of tying the AHL's record of 16 rounds set by the Utah Grizzlies and Cleveland Monsters on Dec. 3, 2004. The IceHogs have the second-most shootout goals for this season with 10, trailing Milwaukee's 11.

Moving On Up

The IceHogs secured a six-game point streak after their sixth straight overtime period on Saturday against Milwaukee. Rockford hasn't finished a contest in regulation since Jan. 27 against the Admirals. The Hogs are 3-0-1-2 in their past six games and have moved into third place in the Central Division standings with 54 points.

Fix It Phillips

Defenseman Isaak Phillips notched his fourth goal of the season and his first since returning on Jan. 23 from his stint with the Chicago Blackhawks against the Admirals on Saturday night. Phillips has marked three points in his last five games. Already only five points away from catching his 25 total points from the 2021-22 season, Phillips has registered 16 assists this season to beat his previous mark of 15 from last season.

IceHogs Pride Night

Hockey is for everyone and our first Pride Night will be a night of inclusivity and community pride when the IceHogs take on the Texas Stars on Friday, Feb. 17! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Hammy's Birthday Party

Celebrate Hammy's birthday on Saturday, Feb. 25 and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends! The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central):

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids, 4-1 W Recap & Highlights

Wed., Nov. 16 at Grand Rapids, 5-1 W Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Grand Rapids, 4-1 W Recap & Highlights

Wed., Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids, 2-5 L Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 10 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 14 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

61-50-5-4

