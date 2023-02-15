Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest

February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Rosemont, IL - Yaroslav Askarov 30 stopped shots in regulation and overtime and all 12 Chicago shoot-out attempts as the Admirals won for the fifth consecutive game with a 2-1 final over the Wolves on Wednesday afternoon.

The win moved the Ads into a first place tie with Texas atop the Central Division. The two teams will square off in a pair of games this weekend.

The win for Askarov was his fourth straight and it was the third consecutive game that he has gone to a shoot-out. In those three contests he has stopped a remarkable 27 of 29 attempts. His record now stands at 18-9-3, which is tied for third in the AHL in wins.

After nearly 55 minutes of scoreless hockey, Jamison Rees put the Wolves up 1-0 when he found a loose puck in the slot and flipped a backhand over the shoulder of Askarov with 5:11 to go.

Milwaukee struck back with 2:03 to play on Markus Nurmi's 13th of the season. With Askarov coming off the ice in favor of an extra attacker, Nurmi crashed backdoor and took a pass from Spencer Stastney and pushed it by Chicago netminder Pyotr Kochetkov.

After 23 attempts by both teams in the shoot-out, Michael McCarron finally converted, faking a slap shot on Kochetkov before sending a wrister over his blocker to claim the win.

The Admirals return to Panther Arena to play host to the Stars in a pair of games this weekend beginning Saturday night at 6 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.