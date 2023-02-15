Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rosemont, IL - Yaroslav Askarov 30 stopped shots in regulation and overtime and all 12 Chicago shoot-out attempts as the Admirals won for the fifth consecutive game with a 2-1 final over the Wolves on Wednesday afternoon.
The win moved the Ads into a first place tie with Texas atop the Central Division. The two teams will square off in a pair of games this weekend.
The win for Askarov was his fourth straight and it was the third consecutive game that he has gone to a shoot-out. In those three contests he has stopped a remarkable 27 of 29 attempts. His record now stands at 18-9-3, which is tied for third in the AHL in wins.
After nearly 55 minutes of scoreless hockey, Jamison Rees put the Wolves up 1-0 when he found a loose puck in the slot and flipped a backhand over the shoulder of Askarov with 5:11 to go.
Milwaukee struck back with 2:03 to play on Markus Nurmi's 13th of the season. With Askarov coming off the ice in favor of an extra attacker, Nurmi crashed backdoor and took a pass from Spencer Stastney and pushed it by Chicago netminder Pyotr Kochetkov.
After 23 attempts by both teams in the shoot-out, Michael McCarron finally converted, faking a slap shot on Kochetkov before sending a wrister over his blocker to claim the win.
The Admirals return to Panther Arena to play host to the Stars in a pair of games this weekend beginning Saturday night at 6 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2023
- Wolves Extend Points Streak to 4 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners, Imama Announce Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Release Davidson - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated in Morning Game against Marlies, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #50 - Roadrunners at Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Victorious on Valentine's Day - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Josling Reassigned to Eheeling, Addamo Inks PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Ready to Extend Point Streak vs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home For Weekend Series Against Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Down Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Left Heartbroken with 5-1 Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest
- Ads to Host Annual Charity Game this Sunday
- Tomasino Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Win in 15-Round Shootout
- Askarov Backstops Ads to Win