Comets Defeated in Morning Game against Marlies, 2-1

Toronto, ONT. - It's not often that a puck drop for a game begins in the morning hours, but that's exactly what happened when the Comets stepped into the Coca Cola Coliseum on Wednesday to take on the North Division's top team, the Toronto Marlies. Despite launching 46 shots on net, the Comets were defeated by the Marlies, 2-1 in the morning game.

In the opening period, the Marlies struck on the power-play for the first goal of the game when Bobby McMann wristed a shot that beat Comets goalie, Akira Schmid at 17:02. That would be the only goal of the first twenty minutes and the Comets skated away down 1-0.

While there was no scoring in the second period, it was Dryden Hunt who scored on a wrist shot that beat Schmid high to the blocker side at 11:02 putting the Marlies up 2-1. Despite an extra attacker on the ice for the Comets in the last minutes of play, the gap couldn't be closed and the Comets were defeated, 2-1.

The Comets will head back home inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on the 18th against the Syracuse Crunch. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

