Bears Salvage Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Penguins
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Wilkes-Barre Township) - Bobby Nardella scored the game-tying goal with under a minute and a half left in regulation, but the Hershey Bears (30-12-5-1) only picked up one point in an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (21-20-2-4) on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Hershey is now 5-3-3-0 this season against their Atlantic Division rival, with one game remaining in the head-to-head series, a home contest at GIANT Center on March 1.
The Penguins struck first when Drake Caggiula redirected Mitch Reinke's shot from the point past Hunter Shepard for a power-play goal at 6:43 of the opening frame.
Mason Morelli answered with an unassisted goal for the Bears when he stripped Jamie Devane of the puck at the Hershey blue line and raced up the left side before cutting to the middle and beating Taylor Gauthier with a backhand shot at 18:21 for his ninth of the season.
The game remained tied 1-1 until 5:24 of the third period, when Filip Hallander had the puck roll off his stick following a centering pass from Valtteri Puustinen and slid through the legs of Shepard to put the hosts ahead 2-1.
With the Bears trailing late in the contest, Hershey opted to pull Shepard for an extra attacker, and the gamble paid off when the Bears won an offensive zone draw back to the blue line, and Nardella eventually beat a screened Gauthier from the right point at 18:31 to tie the game with his fourth of the season from Logan Day and Hendrix Lapierre.
Puustinen won the contest for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 1:31 of the extra session when the forward received a feed from Tyler Sikura as he barreled up the right side and slipped the puck through Shepard and end the game.
Shots finished 36-27 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 24-for-27; Gauthier was 34-for-36 for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play; the Penguins finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White opens a two-game set against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. for Faulkner Dodge Ram Bucket Hat Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears bucket hat, courtesy of Faulkner Dodge Ram. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2023
- Lynch's Three-Point Night Not Enough in Hogs' Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Recall McIlrath from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gerry Mayhew's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to Sweep of Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Salvage Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Edged by Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Guttman, Phillips, Seney to Join Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack to Honor Housatonic Hockey Player Marcus Rogers on Friday Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Extend Points Streak to 4 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners, Imama Announce Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Release Davidson - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated in Morning Game against Marlies, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #50 - Roadrunners at Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Victorious on Valentine's Day - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Josling Reassigned to Eheeling, Addamo Inks PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Ready to Extend Point Streak vs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home For Weekend Series Against Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Down Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Left Heartbroken with 5-1 Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.