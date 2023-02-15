Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Alex Kile from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.
Kile, 27, is no stranger to Phantoms fans. The former University of Michigan captain played in 27 games with the Phantoms last season scoring 4-3-7. The all-time leading scorer in Maine Mariners history has accumulated 11-15-26 in just 23 games played with Maine this year.
Kile is a pro hockey veteran of 306 total games including 228 in the ECHL where he has scored 89 goals. He has also played in 78 career games in the AHL scoring 12-6-18 in stints with Rochester, Utica, Hartford, Laval and Lehigh Valley.
The Phantoms are back in action tonight at the Charlotte Checkers and return to PPL Center for gams this Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday at 5:05 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, February 15 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, February 18 (7:05) vs. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Sunday, February 19 (5:05) vs. HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Wednesday, February 22 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 25 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, February 18 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - United Way Housing Heroes presented by PPL. Sock Donation Drive. Whiteout Weekend!
Sunday, February 19 (5:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - meLVin's Birthday with his Mascot Friends! Postgame Skate with the Phantoms Players. Whiteout Weekend!
Saturday, March 4 (7:05) vs. Toronto Marlies - Slap Shot Night with Dave Hanson!
Sunday, March 5 (4:05) vs. Providence Bruins - Team Poster Day and Postgame Autographs
