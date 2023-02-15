Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Alex Kile from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Kile, 27, is no stranger to Phantoms fans. The former University of Michigan captain played in 27 games with the Phantoms last season scoring 4-3-7. The all-time leading scorer in Maine Mariners history has accumulated 11-15-26 in just 23 games played with Maine this year.

Kile is a pro hockey veteran of 306 total games including 228 in the ECHL where he has scored 89 goals. He has also played in 78 career games in the AHL scoring 12-6-18 in stints with Rochester, Utica, Hartford, Laval and Lehigh Valley.

The Phantoms are back in action tonight at the Charlotte Checkers and return to PPL Center for gams this Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday at 5:05 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

