Arvid Holm Stops 21 Shots, Leading Manitoba To Victory

The Manitoba Moose (25-16-3-2) clashed with the Iowa Wild (22-17-5-4) on Wednesday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday evening.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net over the opening 20 minutes. Nicholas Jones had a goal called back and disallowed due to goaltender interference. The frame ended in a scoreless draw, but Manitoba entered the middle stanza on a five-on-three penalty kill.

The Moose penalty kill turned aside 53 seconds down two skaters. Iowa still opened the scoring early in the middle frame. A pass from Joe Hicketts sprung Adam Beckman on a breakaway before beating Holm with a slick move to the backhand. The Moose evened the contest 7:29 into the period with a tally from Jansen Harkins. Dean Stewart sealed the wall and got the puck to Kristian Reichel, who sent a pretty feed across to Harkins to finish it off. Manitoba pulled ahead a couple minutes later when Ville Heinola sent Harkins in on a breakaway to deke his way to a 2-1 lead. The Moose edged further ahead with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's first goal in antlers. Jonsson-Fjallby finished off a strong effort and pass from Cole Maier, pushing the lead to 3-1. Iowa pulled back within a goal with three minutes to go as Patrick Curry tipped a shot between the pads of Holm. The Moose took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission and outshot Iowa 15-6 in the stanza.

Manitoba restored its two-goal lead 3:45 into the third period. Declan Chisholm swung the puck to Leon Gawanke, who walked in and fired a laser into the top corner. Iowa attempted to get closer and pulled McIntyre in favour of the extra attacker. The Moose stuck to the game plan and closed down any further Iowa chances on route to a 4-2 win. Holm picked up the victory with 21 stops, while McIntyre was hit with the loss on the back of 31 stops.

Quotable

Moose Forward Jansen Harkins (Click for full interview)

"It's big. We started last week against Grand Rapids, where we played a couple solid games. That whole road trip was pretty good from start to finish, plus a bit of a weird game against Toronto where I thought we had some good looks. I think the last handful of games have been pretty solid. Just kinda keeping that momentum going and stringing them together."

Statbook

Jansen Harkins has points in five straight games with eight points (4G, 4A)

Harkins tied his in-season record with three straight multi-point outings

Kristian Reichel has six points (4G, 2A) over his past five games

Reichel set a new career-high with his 18th point of the season

Ville Heinola has six points (1G, 5A) his past four contests

Cole Maier has points in four straight games with four points (1G, 3A)

Leon Gawanke's 12th of the season ties him for second among all AHL defenders

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Feb. 17 for Pride Night. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

