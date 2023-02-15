Wranglers Suffer Setback to Canucks

Tough one tonight.

The Wranglers were back in action against the Canucks for their second game in two nights, falling 4-2 to Abbotsford on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Emilio Pettersen led the way offensively for the Wranglers scoring twice in the game, while Dustin Wolf was back between the pipes for Calgary, making 33 saves in the loss.

CGY Goal Scorers: Emilio Pettersen (2)

Abbotsford carried the play throughout the first period, outshooting the Wranglers 17-8 in the opening frame. Wolf made a series of big stops in the early going but the Canucks would manage to strike first in this one.

At the 11:38 mark of the period, Christian Wolanin pounced on a rebound off the blocker of Wolf and fired it into the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

Calgary would tie the game minutes later courtesy of Pettersen, who took a pass in the slot from Cole Schwindt and wired home his 13th of the season to bring the Wranglers even at one apiece. Connor Zary picked up an assist on the goal for his first point in his last six games.

The deadlock wouldn't last long, however, as the Canucks regained the lead in the final minutes of the period. Tristan Nielsen notched his 11th of the season, assisted by Wolanin, who took over the AHL lead in assists with 49.

2-1 Canucks at the break.

The 2nd Period didn't do much to change the complexion of the game, at least on the scoreboard. Calgary took a trio of penalties in the middle frame, but killed off all three, improving their league-best PK percentage to 86.0%.

The Wranglers started generating chances in the third period, but kept running into solid goaltending from Spencer Martin, who looked much more settled in his second game since being recalled from the NHL Canucks.

With less than six minutes to play, an errant pass was picked off in the Wranglers end which led to an insurance marker for the Canucks, as Nielsen notched his 12th of the season with a well-placed shot into the back of the net.

In the final two minutes of the game, Pettersen picked up his second goal to cut into the lead and draw the Wranglers within a goal. However, with momentum just beginning to shift towards the Calgary side, the Canucks scored again...a mere 22 seconds later...

Jack Rathbone sent a shot from the blueline through traffic and past Wolf to extend the lead and ultimately put the game out of reach.

4-2 final.

The Wranglers are back in action on Friday night when they host the Colorado Eagles for two games at the Scotiabank Saddledome this weekend.

