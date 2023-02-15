Capitals Recall McIlrath from Hershey
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president Brian MacLellan.
McIlrath, 30, has ten assists in 44 games this season for Hershey, serving as the club's captain. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native is in his second season with Hershey, posting 10 points (4g, 6a) over 74 games in 2021-22, and also collecting 99 penalty minutes.
He's previously appeared in 66 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, and Detroit Red Wings, scoring five points (3g, 2a) and registering 121 penalty minutes. McIlrath was selected in the first round (10th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Draft.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as the Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7:05 p.m. The game airs on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2023
- Lynch's Three-Point Night Not Enough in Hogs' Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Recall McIlrath from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gerry Mayhew's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to Sweep of Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Salvage Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Edged by Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Guttman, Phillips, Seney to Join Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack to Honor Housatonic Hockey Player Marcus Rogers on Friday Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Extend Points Streak to 4 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners, Imama Announce Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Release Davidson - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated in Morning Game against Marlies, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #50 - Roadrunners at Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Victorious on Valentine's Day - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Josling Reassigned to Eheeling, Addamo Inks PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Ready to Extend Point Streak vs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home For Weekend Series Against Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Down Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Left Heartbroken with 5-1 Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.