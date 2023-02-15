Wolf Pack to Honor Housatonic Hockey Player Marcus Rogers on Friday Night

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization will honor the memory of Housatonic hockey player Marcus Rogers this Friday night when the club hosts the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center.

Rogers, 16, and his grandfather, William O'Leary, tragically lost their lives on January 31st while on their way to hockey practice. Rogers, a student at Wolcott Tech, played for the Housatonic co-op team.

The Harford Wolf Pack Community Foundation will be donating proceeds from Friday night's 50/50 raffle, Chuck-A-Puck, and jersey auction to the 'Marcus Rogers Memorial Foundation'. In addition, Marcus' #20 jersey will hang on the Wolf Pack bench during pregame warmups ahead of the tilt against the Islanders.

Marcus' teammates with the Housatonic co-op will get the opportunity to visit with the Wolf Pack prior to Friday night's game, and help Head Coach Kris Knoblauch present the starting lineup in the Wolf Pack locker room.

Tina Rogers, Marcus' mother, will also be in attendance on Friday night and will drop the ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the game.

During the first intermission, the Housatonic co-op team will make their way to the Wolf Pack bench, where a special tribute video in memory of Marcus will be played on the jumbotron.

