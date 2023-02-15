Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they make their final visit of the campaign to Mohegan Sun Arena, where they will face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight.

Hershey Bears (30-12-4-1) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-20-2-4)

February 15, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 48 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Dre Barone (55), Peter Schlittenhardt (12)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Ryan Knapp (73)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio Network

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears faced Hartford on Saturday, and picked up a 2-1 win in their final meeting of the regular season with the Wolf Pack. Hershey opened the scoring at 12:13 of the first period when Mike Vecchione centered the puck to Mike Sgarbossa in the slot from the right circle, and Sgarbossa gathered his own blocked shot and beat Dylan Garand for his 16th of the season. The Bears made it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal with less than five minutes remaining in the stanza when Henrik Rybinski stole the puck at the Hershey blue line for a breakaway and fired a shot underneath the blocker of Garand at 15:08 for his third of the season. Hartford's Will Cuylle got his club on the board at 10:46 of the second period when he snuck a sharp-angle shot behind Shepard at the right post to trim Hershey's lead, but the Bears held the Wolf Pack off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. Hunter Shepard made 33 saves to get his 13th win of the season. The Penguins are coming off a 3-1 home loss to Providence on Saturday, in the second game of a home-and-home set. Valtteri Puustinen found the back of the net during a man advantage in the first period, but Providence countered with a trio of power-play goals. The Bruins notched the game-winner with 6:09 left in regulation, followed by a power-play empty netter.

KEYSTONE STATE MEETING:

The Bears will make the trip up I-81 for their final visit of the regular season to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tonight, in what will serve as the 11th total game of the 12-game head-to-head series. Hershey owns a record of 3-2-0-0 at Mohegan Sun Arena during the 2022-23 campaign, and has earned all three of its victories by 2-1 scores, one each in regulation (Nov. 5), overtime (Dec. 17), and via shootout (Dec. 27). Mike Sgarbossa has eight points (6g, 2a) through 10 total games to lead the Bears against the Penguins this season, while Jonathan Gruden (6g, 2a), Valtteri Puustinen (2g, 6a), and Mitch Reinke (1g, 7a) lead Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against Hershey.

CHECKING IN WITH BECK:

This season, Hershey has gone 11-6-2-0 with Beck Malenstyn in the lineup, and the team is 4-0-0-0 when he scores a goal. The forward spent over two months with the Washington Capitals from mid-October to late December, and as a result has only been available for one game out of 10 played against the Penguins this season. In 30 career games with Hershey against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Malenstyn has seven points (3g, 4a).

BEARS BITES: Forward Ethen Frank is tied for the rookie goal-scoring lead with 21 goals and is tied with Iowa Wild rookie Sammy Walker for the lead among all players with six insurance goals...The Bears lead the AHL with lowest goals-against per game (2.49) and shots against per game (25.89)...Defender Aaron Ness is three points away from his 300th pro point...Hershey is second in the AHL with 32 first goals this season, and sports a 22-5-3-1 record when getting on the board first...The Bears own a road penalty kill that ranks fourth in the AHL at 84.1%.

