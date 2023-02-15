Wranglers Victorious on Valentine's Day

Kicking off the homestand with a win.

The Wranglers started their six-game homestand with a 4-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on Valentine's Day at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Radim Zohorna opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season and Mitch McLain notched his 13th tally, which held up as the eventual game-winner. Adam Klapka converted on the powerplay and Walker Duehr added an empty net goal to round out the scoring.

Dustin Wolf was named the game's First Star following a 29-save effort to register his AHL leading 28th win between the pipes.

CGY Goal Scorers: Radim Zohorna - Mitch McLain - Adam Klapka - Walker Duehr (EN)

It didn't take long for the Wranglers to get on the board in this one.

In the opening minute of the game, Matthew Phillips sent a pass to Ben Jones who drove the net with the puck, faked a shot and slid a pass across to Zohorna, who fired the puck into the back of the net to give Calgary the lead. Abbotsford would answer back moments later, however, as Nils Hoglander knocked home his fifth of the season on the powerplay to tie the game 1-1.

The Wranglers would regain the lead just over two minutes after that, as Jeremie Poirier sent a backhand pass to McLain at the side of the net, who redirected the puck past goaltender Spencer Martin. Then, with a powerplay late in the frame, Klapka hammered home a one-time shot to extend the lead with his fifth goal of the season.

3-1 after 20 minutes.

Both teams had chances in the second period, with multiple powerplay opportunities for both sides, but neither team could capitalize. Wolf was solid between the pipes, controlling his rebounds with ease and was active playing the puck throughout.

The third period flew by, with minimal whistles in the first half of the frame. With a little more than three minutes left in regulation, the Canucks pulled their goaltender while on the powerplay, but failed to convert on the 6-on-4 opportunity. The Wranglers killed off the penalty and, with the net still empty, Duehr deposited the puck into the yawning cage scoring his 15th goal of the year to seal it for Calgary.

The Wranglers finished the game 1-for-6 on the powerplay, while the Canucks scored once with the man-advantage on five tries.

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is 6pm MST.

